Chairlifts are great, but if you’re one of those people who likes to earn your turns, then this event is for you. The 2020 Backcountry Film Festival screens on Jan. 20 at Jagged Edge, from 7–9 p.m. The festival is a benefit for Colorado Mountain Club.

All the short films celebrate human-powered backcountry snowsports and the event is produced by Winter Wildlands Alliance. Winter Wildlands Alliance is a national nonprofit organization that partners with groups like Colorado Mountain Club at the local level to inspire and educate the backcountry community to protect and care for their winter landscapes. Funds raised at each screening stay in the local community to support human-powered recreation and conservation efforts, winter education and avalanche/safety programs, and to raise awareness of winter management issues.

The program features the following films: Can’t Ski Vegas, Drawn to High Places, Endless Winter: Chapter 1, KHUTRAO, Leave Nice Tracks, A Climb for Equality, Colter: A Legacy of Adventure, Backflippers, Climate Change in the Kennels, and Peak Obsession.

Tickets are available online or at the door. Admission is $12 for CMC members, and $15 non-members.