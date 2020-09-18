Blues & Brews Hosts Virtual Festival

It doesn’t quite seem like autumn in Telluride without the annual Telluride Blues & Brews Festival, which was cancelled this year due to the pandemic. But never fear—the festival will still be celebrated virtually. Music lovers can listen to archived sets on KOTO airwaves during the day, and watch festival performances from the past online during the evening, hosted by musicians Anders Osborne, Dragondeer, Kelly Finnigan, and Samantha Fish.
The virtual festival will be available for free on the Telluride Blues & Brews website, Facebook Page, or YouTube Channel and KOTO Community Radio. But there will be merchandise for sale, as the event is also a benefit to support the Music Maker Relief Foundation and the Telluride Food Bank.
KOTO radio will broadcast live from noon until 5 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The evening sets will be online during the evenings from Thursday through Sunday. The schedule is as follows: