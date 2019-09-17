Bolonium Releases Snacktacular

Telluride band Bolonium has released a second full-length album, “Snacktacular.”

The title track is a tasty musical treat accompanied a wildly imaginative video about a mysterious piece of meat from outer space. Bolonium’s music is reminiscent of the 80s and sounds a bit like Devo and the B-52s. Bolonium is Richard Taylor (vocals/accordion), Tim Johnson (lead guitar), Bonnie Finley (drums), and Paul Day (bass).

Bolonium plays on Friday, Sept. 27 at the Liberty. You can check out more of their music videos on their YouTube channel.