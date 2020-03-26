COVID-19 Testing to Launch

It felt surreal to have Telluride and San Miguel County make national headlines this week for our pilot testing for COVID-19. The county, in partnership with United Biomedical Inc. subsidiary c19, is offering all its residents free antibody testing to help determine the prevalence of the virus in our community. Antibody testing is happening in other countries, but these blood tests are a unique offering in the United States, where the nasal/oral swab tests for the live virus are in short supply and take much longer to deliver results.
Testing began earlier this week, with 645 emergency medical responders testing negative, and will launch to the general public now. Here is more information about the roll out and how to get tested.
THE PLAN:
PHASE 1: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27, A pre-selected group of teachers including their families will be tested Thursday and Friday.
PHASE 2: Saturday, March 28, 9am – 5pm for East County SENIORS ONLY (60 years-old and over).
PHASE 3: Sunday, March 29 – Tuesday, March 31, 9am – 5pm East County general population.
INSTRUCTIONS:
Every resident interested in participating in this COVID-19 testing in East County should do the following:
- Register for CodeRED alerts if you have not already.
- Pre-register online for the blood test at c19SMC.com
- You will be asked to fill out consent forms, and be able to find information about the blood test.
- If you are unable to pre-register, volunteers on site will direct you how to register using your cellphone volunteers will on-site will assist you with filling out paper registration forms.
- Testing will begin in East Telluride and move west through the eastern portion of the county, neighborhood by neighborhood. We cannot advise of an exact window of time.
- You will be notified via CodeRED approximately 24 hours before you are to report for your blood test at the Telluride Intermediate School at 717 West Colorado Avenue in Telluride. We will also announce the same message on KOTO.
- Please remember to bring some sort of proof of residence (ID NOT necessary). Cable, electric bill, lease, etc.
- We encourage you to drive (with members of your household only) for shelter and logistical reasons.
NOTES:
- East County: The Telluride Fire Protection District including Telluride, Mountain Village, Ophir, Sawpit, Placerville, Wilson Mesa, Hastings Mesa, Iron Springs Mesa (west on Highway 145 to mm 90 and east on Hwy 62 to mm 13, top of Dallas Divide).
- CodeRED: A targeted alert system tied to your residence that issues notifications are issued via text message, email or an automated phone call to cell phone or landline.
- The blood test is free and voluntary.
- The test is not recommended for children 8 years-old and younger.
- The test is not recommended for those home-bound.
- We will NOT accept any “appointments.” Please do NOT call, email, text dispatch, your medical provider or anyone else to ask for one.
- You will be asked to return in 14 – 16 days for your second blood test. The process will be similar.
- If you still have questions or need assistance, go to sanmiguelcountyco.gov/
coronavirus or call our hotline 970-728-3844.
- Y en español:
EL PLAN:
FASE 1: jueves 26 de marzo y viernes 27 de marzo, una preselección Se evaluará a un grupo de maestros, incluidas sus familias, el jueves y el viernes.
FASE 2: Sábado 28 de marzo, de 9:00 a.m. a 5:00 p.m., SOLO PARA PERSONAS MAYORES del este del condado (de 60 años o más).
FASE 3: domingo 29 de marzo – martes 31 de marzo, 9am – 5pm población general del este del condado.
INSTRUCCIONES:
Todo residente que esté interesado en participar en esta prueba COVID-19 en el este del condado debe hacer lo siguiente:
Regístrese para recibir alertas de CodeRED si aún no lo ha hecho. (sanmiguelcounty.gov/coronavirus, busque el icono de CodeRED). Preinscríbase en
línea para el análisis de sangre en c19SMC.com
Se le pedirá que complete formularios de consentimiento y que pueda encontrar información sobre el análisis de sangre.
Si no puede preinscribirse, los voluntarios en el sitio le indicarán cómo registrarse utilizando su teléfono celular. Los voluntarios en el lugar lo ayudarán a completar los formularios de inscripción en papel.
Las pruebas comenzarán en East Telluride y se moverán hacia el oeste a través de la parte este del condado, vecindario por vecindario. No podemos avisar de una ventana de tiempo exacta.
Se le notificará a través de CodeRED aproximadamente 24 horas antes de que se presente para su análisis de sangre en la Escuela Intermedia Telluride en 717 West Colorado Avenue en Telluride. También anunciaremos el mismo mensaje en KOTO.
Recuerde traer algún tipo de comprobante de domicilio (ID NO es necesario). Cable, factura de electricidad, arrendamiento, etc.
Lo alentamos a conducir (solo con miembros de su hogar) por razones de refugio y logística.
NOTAS:
“East County” es el distrito de protección contra incendios de Telluride, que incluye Telluride, Mountain Village, Ophir, Sawpit, Placerville, Wilson Mesa, Hastings Mesa, Iron Springs Mesa y (oeste en la autopista 145 a mm 90 y este en la carretera 145 a mm 13 (parte superior de la divisoria de Dallas).
“de CodeRED” es un sistema de alerta dirigida atado a su residencia que expida notificaciones se emiten a través de mensajes de texto, correo electrónico o una llamada telefónica automatizada al teléfono celular o teléfono fijo.
La prueba de sangre es libre y voluntaria.
La prueba no se recomienda para niños de 8 años o menos.
La prueba no se recomienda para aquellos que se van a su casa.
NO aceptaremos ninguna “cita”. NO llame, envíe un correo electrónico, envíe un mensaje de texto, a su proveedor médico ni a nadie más para preguntar para uno.
Se le pedirá que regrese en 14 a 16 días para su segundo análisis de sangre. El proceso será similar.
Si aún tiene preguntas o necesita ayuda, visite sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus o llame a nuestra línea directa 970-728- 3844.
Leave a Reply