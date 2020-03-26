COVID-19 Testing to Launch

It felt surreal to have Telluride and San Miguel County make national headlines this week for our pilot testing for COVID-19. The county, in partnership with United Biomedical Inc. subsidiary c19, is offering all its residents free antibody testing to help determine the prevalence of the virus in our community. Antibody testing is happening in other countries, but these blood tests are a unique offering in the United States, where the nasal/oral swab tests for the live virus are in short supply and take much longer to deliver results.

Testing began earlier this week, with 645 emergency medical responders testing negative, and will launch to the general public now. Here is more information about the roll out and how to get tested.

THE PLAN:

PHASE 1: Thursday, March 26 and Friday, March 27, A pre-selected group of teachers including their families will be tested Thursday and Friday.

PHASE 2: Saturday, March 28, 9am – 5pm for East County SENIORS ONLY (60 years-old and over).

PHASE 3: Sunday, March 29 – Tuesday, March 31, 9am – 5pm East County general population.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Every resident interested in participating in this COVID-19 testing in East County should do the following:

Register for CodeRED alerts if you have not already. Pre-register online for the blood test at c19SMC.com You will be asked to fill out consent forms, and be able to find information about the blood test.

If you are unable to pre-register, volunteers on site will direct you how to register using your cellphone volunteers will on-site will assist you with filling out paper registration forms. Testing will begin in East Telluride and move west through the eastern portion of the county, neighborhood by neighborhood. We cannot advise of an exact window of time. You will be notified via CodeRED approximately 24 hours before you are to report for your blood test at the Telluride Intermediate School at 717 West Colorado Avenue in Telluride. We will also announce the same message on KOTO. Please remember to bring some sort of proof of residence (ID NOT necessary). Cable, electric bill, lease, etc. We encourage you to drive (with members of your household only) for shelter and logistical reasons.

NOTES: