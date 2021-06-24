Gary Ratcliff Exhibit at BIT

His images of the San Juan Mountains are iconic, and have graced the covers and pages of San Juan Skyway Visitor Guide and Telluride Magazine. And now, you can see Gary Ratcliff’s work up close at his exhibit at Baked In Telluride through the end of June.
His show at Baked in Telluride consists entirely of images of San Miguel County, from east to west. The images range from Dallas Divide in the east to Disappointment Valley in the west, including the wild mustangs in Spring Creek Basin and the Milky Way above Bridal Veil Falls and Mystic Falls. The print media includes canvas wraps and prints behind glass ranging from 58” wide to 20” wide. “I want to thank the owner of Baked in Telluride Neal McKinley and Sue Gustafson, the curator of the exhibits, for supporting emerging local artists,” said Ratcliff. “I particularly want to dedicate my show to the memory of former Baked in Telluride owner and KOTO founder Jerry Greene, who loved the San Juan Mountains and the desert southwest.”
Ratcliff, a professional photographer and founder of Ouray Image Photography, lives in Ridgway and specializes in landscape and wildlife photography. He prints and frames his images in his studio using a large-format printer capable of making prints as large as twelve feet across, and he recently opened a gallery in the Treehouse Studio in Ridgway.