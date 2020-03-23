Grab and Go: What’s Open?

Whether you just need to pick up a few food essentials (food, medicine) or you are sick of cooking and would like to dine on some takeout, there are several options in Telluride and San Miguel County. While restaurants and bars remain closed for in-house dining and drinking, there are many places that are open for to-go business.

The county has produced a spreadsheet listing the various businesses that are open. Hours of operation and methods of service vary, so check online or call before you venture out. The spreadsheet is also available in Spanish. Below is a reproduction, but to read the full-size version (which is being updated as new information comes in) click here.

Support local businesses if you can, and make sure to take precautions to stay safe and healthy if you are out in public.