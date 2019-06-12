Hardrock 2019 Cancelled

After this winter’s historic snowfall and avalanche season, the Hardrock Hundred Endurance Run has been cancelled.

The race had been scheduled for July 19, but race organizers decided to put off the race for the first time since 2002 because of the “uncertain conditions” in the high country where the event is held. Director Dale Garland cited issues including avalanche debris, unstable snow bridges, and high water levels as contributing factors in the decision to cancel.

Runners who were entered in the 2019 event will have the option of refunding their entry or rolling it over to the 2020 event, which is scheduled for July 17­, 2020. No additional applications will be taken for the 2020 event. There will not be a lottery in 2020, and all the open spots will be filled from the 2019 waitlist.

The Hardrock Hundred is arguably one of the most challenging endurance runs in the country. The course spans 100 miles of high elevation terrain averaging 11,186 feet. The run features 33,050 feet of climbing and tops out at 14,048-foot-high Handies Peak. Runners race through the night and the average finishing time is a little longer than 41 hours.

Race organizers are encouraging runners and volunteers to still come to Silverton and the surrounding towns (including Ouray, Lake City, and Telluride) and support the places that rely on the economic boost that the event represents. There will also be an opportunity to volunteer with regional public lands organizations to help with trail work.