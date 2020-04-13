How to Mountainfilm at Home

Mountainfilm typically kicks off the summer festival season in Teelluride, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year is anything but typical. So rather than hosting the 2020 gathering in town, Mountainfilm is offering its festival lineup on an online platform.

The new online Bivvy pass gives you access to more than 100 films, a symposium, and other presentations from May 15–25, all for $75. You also have the option to purchase individual films, short film programs, or presentations for $10 each. “We are working hard to do what Mountainfilm does best, and bring connection, conversation, and impact to our greater community,” says Festival Director Suzan Beraza. “While we need to be physically apart, we are dedicated to bringing a community of minds and hearts together. Mountainfilm has been celebrating indomitable spirit since 1979, and we have no intention of stopping now.”

Mountainfilm pass sales are what helps the festival survive, so the discounted online passes and the shift to an online platform will have a financial impact. For that reason, festival organizers are asking people to consider making a tax-deductible donation. “Mountainfilm will need your support to continue our work to inspire humans to create a better world, perhaps when we need it most,” says Beraza.

There are a few options for donating to Mountainfilm: buying an Ama Dablam or Patron Pass gives you full online access and the remainder of the cost of the pass will go to support Mountainfilm’s mission. Festival attendees who have already purchased a pass can get a full refund, or exchange their pass for a Bivvy pass and a partial refund, or they can exchange for the Bivvy pass and donate some or all of the cost of the original pass to Mountainfilm.

While the format of this year’s festival will be different than in years past, you can still expect to see inspirational films and hear from guest speakers about important issues. So this May, you can skip the Netflix queue—it’s time to Mountainfilm and chill.