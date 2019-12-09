Just the Ticket: Magic on the Air

It’s the ultimate holiday party, featuring entertainment by the phenomenally talented magician Ty Gallenbeck, food by master chef Patrick Laguens, auction items, and lots of fun. “Magic on the Air” is a fundraiser for local nonprofit public access channel Telluride TV, at the Sheridan Opera House from 6–9 p.m. on Wednesday December 11.

Tickets are available online or at the event. This is a great opportunity to support a local institution. Just like our local radio station KOTO, Telluride TV is non-commercial media—and the TV station needs our support to keep making Magic on the Air. It’s also a great opportunity to save some money on a fabulous night out of fine dining and a magic show.

Telluride Publishing, the company that produces Telluride Magazine, has partnered with Telluride TV to share its broadcasting content across a new platform of screens hosted at the airport, Sheridan Opera House, Brown Dog, Oak, and other venues soon. Our goal is to support Telluride TV, build a wider audience for Telluride media, and keep our community engaged.

Don’t miss out. If you haven’t caught Ty Gallenbeck’s Mind Blown at the Madeline, you’re in for a treat—he is an incredible magician and his show is one of the hottest tickets in town. And if you haven’t splurged on a dinner at Sidework with chef Patrick Laguens, then this is your chance to find out what you’ve been missing. You’ll also have the opportunity to mingle with Telluride TV hosts, have some fun with the green screen, and bid on great auction items. Hope to see you there…