Nugget Theatre Reopens with ‘Hot Dog’ KOTO Benefit

There are two reasons to celebrate this Thursday: One, the Nugget Theatre is finally reopening after a hiatus for its building remodel. And two, KOTO is kicking off its winter fundraising with a benefit screening of the cult classic “Hot Dog…The Movie” at the Nugget. “We’ve been hounding the Nugget to let us piggyback off their grand reopening and they’ve been gracious enough to allow us to have this benefit,” said KOTO’s executive director Cara Pallone.

This will be KOTO’s 45th year on the airwaves. Pallone said that the radio station’s winter fundraising officially starts with Guest DJ Day on Feb. 21, with a “Ski Legends” theme, so showing the ski film was a good fit. “As for the movie choice, someone said last week that they’d sleep on the sidewalk in line to see ‘Hot Dog’ on the big screen and that was all we needed to hear,” said Pallone. “Hopefully no one has to sleep on the sidewalk!”

So bust out your best ski onesie for a chance to win some KOTO swag this week. The show starts at 7 p.m. January 30, and admission is $10 with all proceeds going to KOTO. The movie is rated R.