Pack it Out: Trail Cleanup This Weekend

The combination of a busy summer tourist season and the cancellation of festivals and major events means that our local trails are seeing a lot more traffic. And along with all of that traffic comes an increase in trash.

Telluride Mountain Club is hosting a community cleanup event this weekend so that we can show our favorite outdoor spots a little love. From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 6 through Sunday, August 9, you can pick up rubber gloves and trash bags at the visitor center at 236 W. Colorado Avenue (or on Friday at the Farmer’s Market). Grab your friends, family, or colleagues and hit your favorite trail or campground and pick up the trash.

Trash can be disposed of at the dumpster on the south side of Elk’s Park. Please follow COVID guidelines (wear a mask, use rubber gloves when picking up trash, and maintain social distance). And please tag your photos with #keeptellurideclean—let’s show tourists and other locals how much we respect our outdoor spaces and want to keep them pristine.