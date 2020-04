If you’re running out of creative ideas for yourself or fun projects to do with the kids, Ah Haa School for the Arts has you covered. The school has developed a series of free, online tutorials called “Maker Moments” available on their YouTube channel.

For Episode #5 of our Shelter In Place series, produced by Telluride Publishing’s other platform Local News Network Telluride, we feature an excerpt of Tara Carter teaching a window painting technique for one of the Maker Moments: