Shelter In Place: What Are You Doing With Your Time?

San Miguel County is still sheltering in place. The count for residents who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus has risen to 11, and most of the people who have taken the antibody blood tests are still waiting on results. Thus far, 1,631 tests have been processed; eight were positive, 25 were indeterminate (borderline), and 1,598 were negative. There have been obstacles in processing the tests because the lab is in New York City, the epicenter of the outbreak, and county officials have said that the second round of blood tests will be delayed indefinitely.

Telluride Publishing’s other digital platform, Local NEWS Network Telluride, is producing a series showcasing what people are doing to reach out to each other during the quarantine. The second video in the series features local poet and author Rosemerry Wahtola Trommer reading some of her work related to the pandemic:

