Shelter In Place: What Are You Doing With Your Time?

San Miguel County just extended its “shelter in place” order through May 1, and has updated the mandate and also changed the terminology to “stay at home,” reflecting the name of the state order. In the meantime, the number of local people infected with COVID-19 has risen and the county has also received results from some of the c19 blood tests—of the 986 tests done on March 26-27, there were 8 positives, 23 “indeterminate,” and 955 negatives.

Telluride Publishing’s other digital platform, Local NEWS Network Telluride, is producing a series showcasing what people are doing to reach out to each other during the quarantine. The first video in the series features Pinhead Institute’s efforts to build protective gear for medical providers, using their 3D printer and other technology.

