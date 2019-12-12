Slam, Bam, Thank You Ma’am

Renowned local slam poet Elissa Dickson will perform one last time, at the Dec. 17 poetry club meeting, before she moves away from Telluride—her home since 2008.

Dickson, an incredibly talented performer who has been a staple at big events and protest marches in town, took first place at the Western Colorado Writers’ Forum’s Art of the Slam competition last month in Grand Junction. A former Western Slope poet laureate, Dickson is also the adult programs coordinator at the library and the tour emcee for Mountainfilm.

The Talking Gourds Poetry Club readings take place at 6 p.m. at Telluride Arts Gallery, at 135 W. Pacific Avenue, across the street from the entrance to Wilkinson Public Library. The events start with club news, and then the featured reader shares their work. After that, the ceremonial gourd is passed, and everyone gets to share their own poems or a piece by a favorite author on the month’s theme. The December theme is “Time.”

Don’t miss the chance to catch Dickson in her element before she leaves, and to thank her for sharing her talent over the years.