Telluride AIDS Benefit This Weekend

The 25th annual Telluride AIDS Benefit kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 27 with a Sneak Peek Fashion Show. There are still a limited number of tickets left to the Gala Fashion Show on Saturday.

This year, Frankie Grande, an international actor/singer/dancer , YouTube personality, and TV host who has performed on Broadway (“Mamma Mia” and “Rock of Ages”) and is the half-brother of Ariana Grande, will be joining the artistic team and joining the Telluride AIDS Benefit cast.

The Telluride AIDS Benefit fights HIV by raising awareness and generating financial support for prevention programs and client care. TAB aims to keep AIDS relevant in every generation and to cultivate a healthy and stigma-free society. For more information visit ​www.tellurideaidsbenefit.org.

Here’s a glimpse of the 2018 show: