Telluride Dance Collective Performance: Mass Movement

Some good news for people who are missing live entertainment: you can catch a dance performance outdoors in Telluride this month.
Mass Movement is an annual dance performance co-directed by Kelsey Trottier and Stephanie Osan as a fundraiser for Telluride Dance Collective (TDC), Telluride Arts District, and Palm Arts. Happening on the evenings of September 17, 18, and 19, this year’s 4th annual Mass Movement, titled “Transitions,” will take place at the Telluride Art’s magical open-air venue, the Telluride Transfer Warehouse. The program is an eclectic evening of live dance, spoken word, video installations—and the premiere of the troupe’s new and evolving series of short dance films. Over the course of the show performers will journey together, offering their interpretation of the ideas of Transition, Resistance, Body, Perception and Transformation.
Over the years, TDC has performed and collaborated with many organizations and events including Telluride Art Walk, Telluride Arts District’s Art & Architecture Festival, Mountainfilm, Telluride Fire Festival, and Literary Burlesque.
The organization also produced original events: The Bash at the Sheridan Opera House, and of course, the annual event Mass Movement, which usually takes place on the Palm’s Main Stage in non-pandemic years.
This year, TDC is adapting to the times and finding ways to continue to create in the Age of Corona. The show is planned to take place outdoors, bringing people together, safely of course, to share a positive experience and enable local artists to feature their work that showcases resilience, adaptability, and human connection during this time of civil unrest, distancing, and growing isolation. “We believe that now more than ever, as artists and as a community, we need to hold space for the transitions humanity is experiencing,” says Trottier, TDC Co-Creative Director.
“Mass Movement has been the creative platform and catalyst for the growth of the dance community here in Telluride and continues to evolve each year. The event highlights how we strive to create dance and make work that is collaborative and inclusive. This gathering emphasizes our organization’s mission, which states that dance is for everyone and needs to be accessible to all.”
Tickets to the Telluride Dance Collective’s 4th Annual Mass Movement titled “Transitions” can be found on the Telluride Arts District’s website. Make a reservation for September 17, 18 or 19 for up to six people in a group (or seated “pod”) for a donation ranging from $15-$100 dollars. All attendees are asked to arrive at least 30 minutes before showtime to be checked-in and ushered to their seats. Additionally, attendees are asked to follow the County COVID-19 guidelines and TDC protocols to ensure they are feeling well, wearing masks and practicing social distancing. TDC and Telluride Arts staff will make sure best practices are being followed and will ask those who refuse to adhere to guidelines to leave to keep everyone else safe.