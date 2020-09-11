Telluride Historical Museum’s Fall Programs

Telluride Historical Museum is welcoming visitors and extending its walking tours through October. The museum is able to accommodate some walk-in visitors, but is encouraging people to make a reservation and check out some of the new programs and activities.
One of the new offerings is “History at Home Mission: Prospecting.” Those missing the ever-popular sluice will love it, and can pan for minerals, fossils, and gemstones from home. Call the Museum to book a tour or order a sluice kit, 970-728-3344.
In addition to extending the walking tours through October, Entertainment Tours (a collaboration with the Sheridan Arts Foundation) will begin this month. The tours will visit the red light district, stop at some of Telluride’s most famous watering holes, and end with an interior tour and video at the historic Sheridan Opera House. Each tour also comes with a free beverage. The tour is only open to guests 21 and older. Please call the Museum to book.
And coming in October…Lamplight Cemetery Tours. These special tours will be offered three nights only, October 15, 22, and 29, so make sure to reserve your spot in advance as they do sell out.
The museum is also excited to announce that conceptual and fine art photographer Lindsey Ross has begun work on a collaborative project where she will be doing a limited run of only 25 prints made from an image in the Telluride Historical Museum’s archive. Each print will be created using the historical method, the process used more than a hundred years ago.
Lindsey is a talented artist dedicated to her craft who has been featured at Mountainfilm and Telluride Arts’ Art + Architecture weekend (where she showed her work here at the Museum).
If you are interested in supporting the Museum and purchasing one of the limited edition prints, please email Executive Director Kiernan Lannon at kiernan@telluridemuseum.org.
HISTORY AT HOME MISSION: PROSPECTING
This History at Home mission comes complete with mining rough filled with gems, minerals, and fossils, instructions, loot bag, gemstone and fossil guide to identify what you find, and a miner’s helmet.
This is a fun and exciting way to learn about and teach an important part of Telluride’s history and can be done with the whole family. History at Home Prospecting kits are $25 and mining rough refills will be available for purchase as well.
HIKE INTO HISTORY: ILIUM
September 12
Guests will learn about the history of the Ilium Valley including Telluride’s AC power story, the Rio Grande Southern Railroad, Vance Junction, and the Trout Lake Flood.
The hike, which is rated easy-to-moderate, is expected to take 2-3 hours and will happen rain or shine. Participants will meet in Ilium and should bring appropriate layers (including rain protection), sunscreen, a snack, and water $10 Member/$20 Nonmember.
ENTERTAINMENT TOURS
September 4 (sold out), 11, 25
The entertainment tour starts at the bottom of the Gondola and heads straight to the Red Light District (like many miners did on their days off). You’ll get the background of the ladies of the night then head up to Colorado Avenue to stop at some of Telluride’s most popular watering holes. The tour then ends with an interior tour of the historic Sheridan Opera House where attendees will receive one free drink! 21+ only. $30
LAMP LIGHT CEMETERY TOURS
October 15, 22, 29
Explore the iconic Lone Tree Cemetery in the ambiance and eeriness of lantern light. Led by Telluride Historical Museum’s Director of Programs and Exhibits, Theresa Koenigsknecht, this tour tells Telluride’s history through the stories of the rugged people that lived, worked, and were buried here.
SUMMER TOURS EXTENDED THROUGH OCTOBER
MONDAY
Pandemic Cemetery Tour
Join the Telluride Historical Museum’s newly revamped tour of Lone Tree Cemetery to learn real life stories of how pandemics and other illnesses affected those in Telluride and across our country. Find out what life was like in quarantine before modern technology and how people in the past approached the constant threat of devastating sickness. This tour has new research and content and is different from our previous Lone Tree Cemetery Tours.
11:00 a.m. Meet at the Columbia Ave. entrance to Lone Tree Cemetery.
$15 – Nonmembers
$10 – Members
TUESDAY
Town of Telluride Historic Walking Tour
One hour and fifteen minute walking tour with Ashley Boling featuring the stories behind historic sites and notable characters around town
11:00 a.m.
Meet at The Museum
$15 – Nonmembers
$10 – Members
THURSDAY
Town of Telluride Historic Walking Tour
Second offering
1:00 p.m.
Meet at The Museum
$15 – Nonmembers
$10 – Members
FRIDAY
Entertainment Tour
This tour will stop at Telluride’s most famous watering holes, swing through the red light district, and end with an inside tour + video at the Sheridan Opera House. Free glass of wine or beer with each tour. 21+ only. 9/4 SOLD OUT 9/18 No Tour
5:00 p.m.
Meet at Gondola Plaza down in town (by OAK)
$30 per person
Please call the Museum at (970) 728-3344 to reserve and pay for a slot on the tour. Because of limitations on group sizes, the Museum cannot accommodate walk-ups. All guests must pay at the time of booking.