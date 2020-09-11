Telluride Mountain Club Proposes New Trails

Urbanites headed to Telluride en masse this summer to find an outdoor sanctuary and escape the pandemic. The local trails, especially the new Bridal Veil trail, were extremely congested as a result. Telluride Mountain Club and the Telluride ski resort are hoping to thin out the crowds with some new, single-track trails in the area.
Telluride Mountain Club is proposing two new trails, the Eider Creek to Mill Creek Connector and the Mill Creek Bypass. The Eider Creek to Mill Creek Connector Trail (1.75 miles) would accommodate intermediate/advanced mountain bikers as well as hikers and trail runners by linking the existing Eider Creek Trail to the Mill Creek section of the Deep Creek Trail. The Mill Creek Bypass Trail (1.5 miles) would provide an alternative option to the Jud Wiebe trail for mountain bikers heading down to Telluride.
Telluride Ski & Golf is hoping to build the Crystal Flow Trail and the Meridian cross-country trail. The Crystal Trail
would be an intermediate mountain bike flow trail (1 mile) added to the existing bike park at the ski resort. The Meridian Trail would be a multi-use cross-country mountain bike trail providing a new route to Prospect Basin. The trail would consist of approximately 1.3 miles of new trail construction connecting to approximately 1.5 miles of existing trail.
You can view the proposals and more maps on the U.S. Forest Service website. The agency is accepting public comments until Sept. 30:
Mail or hand delivered to: Norwood Ranger District, Attn: Megan Eno, 1150 Forest Street, Norwood,
CO 81423.
FAX 970-327-4854
Email: comments-rocky-mountain-gmug@usda.gov
Telephone: Megan Eno at 970-327-4261