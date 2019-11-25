The wait is over. Telluride Ski Resort opens for the 2019-2020 season on Thursday, Nov. 28.

The unofficial opening, per tradition, is on Wednesday, with Donation Day. Anyone who donates $25 to the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club can get a sneak preview of the mountain before the official opening day. Chair 4 will open 10 a.m.–3 p.m. with skiing on Upper Village Bypass, Gorrono Park and Lower Boomerang. After skiing, Tomboy Tavern will host its annual Free Beer & Pretzel Party from 3 p.m.–4 p.m. on their patio.

First chair on opening day takes off at 9 a.m. The resort anticipates operating Chair 1 and Chair 4, the Vista and The Meadows magic carpets and access from the gondola via San Sophia Station. Opening day terrain will include Upper Village Bypass, Upper Misty Maiden, Lower Boomerang, Gorrono Terrain Park (above Gorrono tree island), Meadows, and Peaks Trail. The resort is targeting Upper/Middle Boomerang and Lower Misty in the next few days.

Thanks to snow storms last week and more snow in the forecast this week, the conditions should be pretty good. Enjoy!