Telluride Theatre Holiday Cabaret

Looking for some holiday magic for the whole family? Telluride Theatre presents its Holiday Cabaret, an original variety show full of music, dancing, and laughs.

Telluride Theatre transforms the Sheridan Opera House, and the cast of local actors, singers, and dancers weaves through the audience as they perform, mingling and jingling and entertaining the crowds. “It is fun for the whole family and a great way to get into the holiday spirit,” said Sasha Sullivan, artist director for Telluride Theatre.

Shows are at 7 p.m. Dec. 20 – Dec. 23 with a matinee show at 2 p.m. Dec. 24. Tickets are $10 for students under 18 years old, $15 – $20 for adults and $35 for VIP cabaret table seats.

For more information visit www.telluridetheatre.org.