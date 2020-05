Pandemic, schmandemic. The show must go on.

And so it will, albeit online. Telluride Theatre hosted a playwriting contest while everyone was staying at home, and it yielded 16 terrific mini-plays, all written by locals. The company’s leaders, Sasha and Colin Sullivan, directed short videos of each of the plays and will be showcasing them May 5–12 on social media. Visit the Telluride Theatre website and vote for your favorites.

Here’s the schedule: