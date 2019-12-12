Telluride to Open More Lifts, More Terrain

The holidays are coming a little early for skiers and boarders in Telluride. The ski resort announced they are opening Lifts 10, 11, 12, 13 on Saturday 12/14, and Lifts 8 & 9 on Wednesday 12/18.

This weekend there will be lots of fun events happening in Mountain Village for the town’s Holiday Prelude, including free sledding and ice skating, shopping discounts, live reindeer, train rides for kids, a curling demo, an ice skating show, a tree lighting, carolers, and more.

Stay tuned for more terrain openings soon. To get updates, check out the Snow Report or download the resort’s app.