‘Tis the Season

Telluride Angel Baskets is still accepting donations
Angel Baskets is perhaps best known for its holiday philanthropy, but the nonprofit actually operates year-round. And rarely is the organization as busy as it was during 2020, as a pandemic made its services even more crucial.
Angel Baskets is operated by an all-volunteer staff and supports the communities of San Miguel County and the west end of Montrose County with four different programs: a Food Security Program that supports food banks in Telluride and Norwood; a School Supply Program that provides basic school supplies and classroom learning tools to students who attend schools in Telluride, Norwood, Naturita, Nucla, and Paradox; a Holiday Program that provides necessities, toys, and food gift certificates to qualified families that receive food stamps or children’s medicaid from either San Miguel or Montrose County Social Services; and an Apothecary Program that serves seniors living in the west end of Montrose County (Nucla and Naturita) who need assistance with medications or personal hygiene purchases.
According to Camille Price, the co-director of Angel Baskets, the organization saw an increased need for its services beginning last spring, as the pandemic affected people financially. “This spring our food banks served more than eight times the number of people normally served before COVID; we are currently serving about three times the normal numbers. Our holiday program served twice as many people this year as last year. The need is greater, as is the community support we have been receiving through donations,” said Price.
This year, the holiday program was run differently because of the pandemic—they limited social gathering by not setting up the headquarters and are only accepting financial contributions in lieu of gifts. They are still accepting donations at tellurideangelbaskets.org. “It is heartening to see how our community is stepping up to care for those of us who need help at this moment in time,” said Price.
