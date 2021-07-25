To-Go Art from Ah Haa

By Jolie Tanner
Summer just doesn’t feel the same without Ah Haa School For the Arts classes, workshops, and kids camps. As the school is transitioning to its new digs in the Silver Jack Building, Ah Haa had to do what they do best: get creative. The solution? An expanded Ah Haa To Go program which now offers nine different art activities.
The activities are perfect for parents working from home. This summer, say goodbye to iPads and hello to art kits containing supplies and step-by-step instructions on how to complete each project. The “Art For Littles” kit, meant for ages 4-8, contains all the materials necessary for bubble wands, stamps, sculpture, and painting. Adults can join in on the fun with age-appropriate kits ranging from bookmaking to embroidery. The currently available options include Pop Art: Paint with Acrylics (age 6-adult); Explore Embroidery (age 12-adult); Rope Coil Basketry (age 12-adult); Art for Littles (ages 4-8); Build a Ukulele (age 9-adult); Basic Bound Book (age 6-adult); Sculpt a Zoo or create your favorite creatures using air dry clay and paint (age 4-adult); Secret Succulent Planters (age 6-adult); and Bead On! (age 4-adult).
Most prices range from $10-$25, with the Build a Ukulele kit capping it off at $100. Visit the Ah Haa website to secure a kit of your own.
Orders can be picked up in a few hours or by the next business day at their interim location in the American Academy of Bookbinding, located behind Jagged Edge at 117 N. Willow Street. Make art anywhere, anytime and conquer the summer monsoon season with a little something from Ah Haa.