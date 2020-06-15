Gondola Opens

The gondola between Telluride and Mountain Village reopens on June 15. The free public transportation system was closed in March because of public health orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traveling on the gondola will be a little different, as health restrictions are still in place. The gondola hours of operation are from 7 a.m.–9 p.m., and buses will run from 9 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. The rules for passengers are as follows:

No mask, no ride: per Mountain Village and Telluride ordinance, masks are required on all public transportation at this time for those over the age of 2. If you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a face covering, please let operators know. Operators will provide a face mask if you don’t have one.

Cabin occupancy: one person or one associated party at a time will be loaded per cabin.

Cabin cleanliness: Advanced cabin disinfection methods will be in constant use. Cabins will be disinfected after each passenger disembarks. Cabin windows will be kept open to ensure adequate ventilation.

Line management: there will be no singles line, and markers will be at each station to maintain social distancing while waiting to board. Operators will maintain a six-foot distance from passengers yet continue to engage with guests.

Hand sanitizer: hand sanitizers will be available at each station for passengers.

Recreational equipment: ​Passengers will be required to load their own recreational equipment, including bicycles and strollers. Please familiarize yourself with the proper use of the exterior bike racks before loading or ask an operator for guidance.

Important to note that while several trails accessible from the top station will be open (Ridge Trail, Telluride Trail, See Forever, and Village Trail) the the Telluride Bike Park, Wasatch Connection, Basin Trail, and Prospect will remain closed until June 25.